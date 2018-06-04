RTC to Open SouthEast Connector Next Month

The long-awaited SouthEast Connector finally has an anticipated open date on Friday, July 6th. The project is currently at 95% complete with final touches being put on the roadway.

The Regional Transportation Commission will have a preview opening with a walk, run and bike event tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 30th.

Officials say crews have been making progress on the three final construction activities, including paving, construction the Huffaker Bridge, and finishing the Mira Loma intersection which opened on Monday.

Construction on the SouthEast Connector started in 2014.