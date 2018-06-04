Primary Elections Being Held in Eight States - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Primary Elections Being Held in Eight States

Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races of California governor, Congress and the Legislature. But it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.

Democrats already hold every statewide office, and both chambers of the Legislature.

State officials announced last week that independent voters - those registered to no party - now outnumber Republicans, with Democrats far ahead.

The key marker will be the race for governor, in which Republican John Cox is trying to qualify for a two-person runoff this fall.

The GOP is also defending a string of U.S. House districts that were carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On Tuesday, President Trump urged Californians to vote Republican in the state's gubernatorial and congressional primaries.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference!"

The president also plugged California's GOP congressional candidates, specifically naming Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 House leader, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

Trump tweeted: "Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi."

Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, hopes to reclaim the speaker's gavel if her party regains control of the chamber in November.

Primaries are also being held in Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Nevada's primary election is scheduled for June 12th. Nevadans can vote early through June 8th. 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

