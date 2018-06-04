NDOT Begins Pedestrian Safety Project on U.S. 50 at Tahoe

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing pedestrian safety improvements on U.S. 50 in the Zephyr Cove area of Lake Tahoe.

The project will take place from June 4th through early July, primarily during the hours of 8 am - 5 pm Mondays through Fridays.

Improvements include overhead street lighting and two electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lake Shore Boulevard.

This year, NDOT will also install similar pedestrian safety enhancements on U.S. 50 in Carson City and Dayton. In 2017, the department completed pedestrian safety improvements on Kietzke Lane and North Virginia Street in Reno.

(The Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)