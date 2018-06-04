LimeBike Seen on Top of Virginia Street Bridge in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

LimeBike Seen on Top of Virginia Street Bridge in Downtown Reno

Courtesy: Films on Tap Courtesy: Films on Tap
Courtesy: Ryan Uhlmeyer Courtesy: Ryan Uhlmeyer

It's definitely not something you see everyday - a LimeBike on top of the Virginia Street Bridge! 

Viewers Nate Ashley and Ryan Uhlmeyer found one of the bikes Saturday around 11 a.m. and posted the unusual photos on social media. 

LimeBike officially launched its new ride-sharing service in the Reno area last month.

Riders use a phone app to pay $1 per half hour, with students and seniors paying half that. Anyone with a smart phone can download the app and scan the QR code on the back of the bike to unlock and ride.

