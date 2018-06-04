Justices Side With Colorado Baker on Same-Sex Wedding Cake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Justices Side With Colorado Baker on Same-Sex Wedding Cake

Posted: Updated:

The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can refuse to serve gay and lesbian people.

The justices' limited ruling Monday turns on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips when he refused to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The justices voted 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.

Justice Anthony Kennedy says in his majority opinion that the issue "must await further elaboration." Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn't want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

As a result, the decision did not resolve whether other opponents of same-sex marriage, such as florists and photographers, can refuse commercial wedding services to gay couples.

Colorado is among only 21 states with statewide laws barring discrimination against gays and lesbians in public accommodations.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

