President Trump Defends New Trade Policies in Tweet

President Donald Trump is defending his new trade policies, saying trade practices by other countries are "Not acceptable!"

Trump has imposed penalty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from major U.S. trading partners, including Canada. And he has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, moves that could trigger a global trade war as the targeted nations pledge to retaliate.

In a tweet Monday, Trump wrote: "China already charges a tax of 16% on soybeans. Canada has all sorts of trade barriers on our Agricultural products. Not acceptable!"

Senate Republicans are already concerned that the tariffs could dampen the economic gains from the GOP tax cuts and sour the mood among voters as lawmakers are campaigning to protect the Republican majority in Congress.

