Verizon Wireless Grand Larceny

Sparks police are looking for two males who they say stole items from Verizon Wireless and fled the scene.

This happened Sunday, June 3rd just before 3:30 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless store located at 105 Los Altos Pkwy #101.

Both suspects fled the scene in a white colored Chevrolet Impala.

The fist suspect is described as a white male adult in his twenties, approximately 5’10 with a medium build and facial hair. and the second suspect is described as a black male adult in his twenties, approximately 5’10 with a medium build and facial hair.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, call the Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.