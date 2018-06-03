Missing & Endangered Sparks Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Kristi Batey has been located, Sparks Police reports. She was uninjured and was returned home.

Have you seen Kristi Batey? She's a missing and endangered person.

Sparks Police describe her as a white female adult in her late 40's. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and brown moccasin shoes.

She was last seen between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of Holman Way in Sparks.

Kristi has a medical condition that affects her mental state. She doesn't remember where she lives and becomes disoriented quickly.

She also takes medication for her heart condition. She is unable to care for herself and needs constant supervision.

If you see her call Sparks Police at 353-2231.