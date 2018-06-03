Aces Get Series Win Over Las Vegas

Joel Payamps made use of his first Triple-A start of the year, tossing four innings of one-hit, no-run baseball. The Aces jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead through two innings of play. Ildemaro Vargas led the charge offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. 8-4 win moves Reno to a record of 25-33 this season and 14-15 at Greater Nevada Field. Reno won the series against their in-state rivals three games to two.

The duo of Ildemaro Vargas and Kevin Cron wasted no time starting the Aces offense. Vargas got the game started with a single up the middle against Las Vegas starter Drew Gagnon. Three batters later, Cron’s home run made the score 2-0. In the second inning, Cody Decker started the inning with a sharp groundball through the infield. Yasmany Tomas added with his first triple since August 17, 2016, to bring home Decker. A Kristopher Negron single made the score 4-0 and Ildemaro Vargas made it a three-run inning with an RBI double. Reno plated three more runs in the bottom of the seventh but allowed three Las Vegas runs to cross the plate in the 9th. Braden Shipley (2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 K) earned the win and is now 3-4 in 2018. The Aces will hit the road Tuesday and face the Nashville Sounds in a three-game series at First Tennessee Park.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

• Joel Payamps (4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K)

• Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-5, R)

Top Performers – Las Vegas

• Phillip Evans (1-for-4, 2B)

• Zach Borenstein (2-for-4)

• Ty Kelly (2-for-3, 1 R)

Notes & Information

Game of Cron’s: Kevin Cron has been on a tear over his last 11 games. With a home run tonight, Cron has hit 5 home runs, scored eight runs and driven in 16 RBI since May 22nd. The reigning Southern League Most Valuable Player is batting .274 this season with six home runs and 26 RBI.

Now We’re Kochin’: Matt Koch allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings to give Arizona a 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Koch (4-3) has won two consecutive starts for the D-backs. Koch made one start for the Biggest Little City in 2018 (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 K, 0 ER) and has made 18 starts in his Aces career. Jake Barrett also appeared for the D-backs and allowed one run in one inning of work.

Reno Aces Press Release