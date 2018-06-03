Reno Police Make 36 Arrests, 35 Citations at Spring Street Vibra - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Make 36 Arrests, 35 Citations at Spring Street Vibrations

This weekend, thousands of motorcyclists gathered in the Truckee Meadows to experience 2018 Spring Street Vibrations. 

This year, Reno Police say they saw great crowds and only minor police related issues.

The Reno Police Department reports there were 11 felony arrests, 25 misdemeanor arrests, 12 misdemeanor citations and 23 traffic citations.

Five of the 11 felonies included possession of a controlled substance. 13 of the 25 issued misdemeanor arrests included 13 warrants and one DUI. 

Reno Police said in a statement, "The crowds were extremely positive with the increased safety precautions within the event and very thankful for the police presence. The Reno Police Department would like to thank the community and visitors for their continued support and words of appreciation to our officers."

