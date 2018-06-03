Guatemala Says 192 People Missing After Volcano Eruption

Guatemala's disaster agency says 192 people are listed as missing following Sunday's deadly eruption of the Volcano of Fire. Agency director Sergio Cabanas made the announcement Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the country's National Institute of Forensic Sciences said 75 bodies have been recovered but only 23 of those have been identified. Cabanas says some of the missing people could be among the unidentified bodies.

Super-heated volcanic debris swept through small communities on the volcano's flanks Sunday with little warning for residents. Some homes were buried to their roof lines in ash.

Rescuers were pulled back Tuesday after volcanic activity increased and new flows were spotted descending the volcano's slopes.

The country's volcanology and meteorology institute says the volcano has been experiencing eight to 10 moderate explosions per hour Tuesday morning, though the scale of the activity is far lower than that of Sunday.

