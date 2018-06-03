Guatemala Prosecutors to Probe Volcano Response

Guatemalan prosecutors have ordered an investigation into whether evacuation protocols were followed properly in Sunday's deadly volcanic eruption, which caught many residents unaware and with little to no time to evacuate.

A statement from the Public Ministry said Thursday that the investigation will seek to establish whether "the necessary protocols were activated that would allow for prudent and timely decisions."

Disaster officials began monitoring increased activity at the Volcano of Fire on Sunday morning but initially said no evacuations were necessary.

A new, more powerful explosion in the afternoon prompted an evacuation order, but deadly and fast-moving flows of superheated material and debris washed over villages before many people had time to flee.

At least 99 people have been confirmed killed, a number that is expected to rise with nearly 200 still missing.

Meanwhile, the United States is sending emergency aid, including financial resources, to help meet food, water and sanitation needs for victims affected by the eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire.

The White House says President Donald Trump's administration is also sending aircraft to help transport burn victims to Florida for treatment.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the aid is being provided at the request of the Guatemalan government. Guatemala recently moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following a recent similar move by the U.S.

Sanders on Thursday offered "deepest condolences" to victims of the volcano eruption and said the U.S. will continue to coordinate with the Guatemalan government.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)