Two-Vehicle Rollover Crash Closes Lanes on Pyramid Hwy at Winnemucca Ranch Road

Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle rollover crash on Pyramid Highway South at Winnemucca Ranch Road.

Authorities say they are not sure if one or both vehicles rolled.

As of right now, both north and southbound lanes are blocked. 

Currently, they say it looks as though only minor injuries reported.

We will bring you more details as soon as we learn more.

