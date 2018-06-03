Wildfire Fire East of Dayton Grows in Size - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wildfire Fire East of Dayton Grows in Size

Sierra Front says the Chaves Fire east of Dayton is now 3,483 acres large. At last official check, it was 75% contained. 

Crews with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, the BLM and Nevada Division of Forestry are fighting the fire which is located near Fort Churchill Road, Break-A-Heart Road and Hodges, closer to Silver Springs. 

Crews say flames may be visible from Highway 50.

Break-A-Heart Road has reopened to residents, while Fort Churchill Road is open to workers at a nearby warehouse.

Crews say conditions are tough because it is currently dry and windy.

Several nearby homes remain threatened; however, no one is being forced to evacuate yet. Firefighters are stationed at the homes. 

CLCFPD said the cause of the fire was two people target shooting. CLCFPD, BLM and NDF are conducting a joint investigation.

No injuries have been reported. 

Lyon County says a separate fire, the HWY208 in Mason Valley is 100% contained after burning less than 15 acres. 

