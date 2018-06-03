Hike for Hounds Raises Money for Local Animal Non-Profits

On Sunday, many in the community brought out their hounds and took them for a hike at Galena Creek Regional Park, all for a good cause.

The hike was hosted by Natural Paws, a locally owned natural pet food and supply store. Dog owners had the opportunity to hike two miles with their furry friends.

Hikers paid $30 for an event t-shire, a dog gift bag and an after-hike ice cream for the pooches. All of the money raised will benefit SPCA and the Canine Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary.

The event also included vendors, food trucks and music.

If you'd like to learn more about Natural Paws, click here.