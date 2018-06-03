Sparks Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

Sparks Police is trying to gain more information about a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

They say around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Sparks Marina on a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers located a male victim who had been shot and provided medical aid until medics arrived on scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot after a physical altercation. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sparks Police is asking anyone that may have been on scene, or has information regarding the shooting, to please contact them (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with this shooting.