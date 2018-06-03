Sparks Police Search for Burglary Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Search for Burglary Suspect

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man who burglarized a hotel room and stole a car at the Nugget Hotel Casino.

Police say on Thursday, May 31 at around 11 p.m., they responded to the Nugget Hotel Casino on a report of a Burglary.

They say a victim misplaced his keys to his room and the male pictured went into the victim's room and removed various items. Among the stolen items were the keys to the victim's vehicle, which was also stolen that same evening.

The Sparks Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the male in the attached picture to please contact them (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $500.00 for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the hotel room burglary and vehicle theft.

