Reno Police Arrest Wanted Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Wanted Man

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of WCSO Courtesy of WCSO

Reno Police arrested a wanted man on Saturday, June 2nd.

Officials tell us 43-year-old Jason Michael Boykins had a felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two other local misdemeanor warrants.  They found him hiding in a residence on Wedekind Road.  

Officials say Boykins was in possession of a firearm and had previously refused to exit the home so other resources including SWAT were called in to help. 
Boykins is now booked into the Washoe County Jail. 

He faces three charges, two of which are criminal content.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.