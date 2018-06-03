Reno Police Arrest Wanted Man

Reno Police arrested a wanted man on Saturday, June 2nd.

Officials tell us 43-year-old Jason Michael Boykins had a felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two other local misdemeanor warrants. They found him hiding in a residence on Wedekind Road.

Officials say Boykins was in possession of a firearm and had previously refused to exit the home so other resources including SWAT were called in to help.

Boykins is now booked into the Washoe County Jail.

He faces three charges, two of which are criminal content.