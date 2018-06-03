Aces Fall to Las Vegas

A hot start for the Reno Aces wasn’t enough to secure the victory on Saturday night. Anthony Vasquez got the start for Reno, tossing six innings of two-run baseball while striking out six. The Aces offense was led by Kristopher Negron and Christian Walker who both finished with two hits. Negron’s triple in the bottom of the 5th inning ties him for sixth all-time in Aces history with 13 triples. The 5-4 loss brings Reno to a record of 24-33 on the season, 10 games back of the first-place Fresno Grizzlies.

Anthony Recker got the Aces offense going in the bottom of the first inning. After Negron singled, Recker delivered his team-leading 26th RBI of the season on a sharp line-drive double. Las Vegas Former Aces outfielder Zach Borenstein responded in the top of the second with a two-run home run to give Las Vegas a one-run lead. In the bottom of the third, Ildemaro Vargas ran into a Corey Oswalt fastball for his fourth home run of the season. The Aces added their fourth and final run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a three-run seventh for the 51’s was too much for the Aces to overcome.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kristopher Negron (2-for-5, 2 R)

• Ildemaro Vargas (1-for-5, R)

• Christian Walker (2-for-4, RBI)

Top Performers – Las Vegas

• Todd Frazier (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI)

• Zach Borenstein (1-for-3, 2-run HR)

• Dominic Smith (1-for-5)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Sunday June 3 Las Vegas 51’s RHP Joel Payamps vs. RHP Drew Gagnon 1:05 p.m.

Notes & Information

Sold It Out: There were 8,080 fans in attendance at Greater Nevada Field Saturday night. This crowd was the second sell out of the Aces 2018 campaign. Their last came on May 9th when 9,152 Aces fans poured into the stadium downtown. Tonight, marks the 34th sellout in Aces history.

Three Bags: With a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning, Kristopher Negron moved up to sixth place all-time with 13 triples for the Aces. Current 51, Zach Borenstein, is tied with Negron despite 106 more games. The veteran utility man has 54 career triples and tallied 11 in 2017 with Reno.

Reno Aces Press Release