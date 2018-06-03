Reno 1868 FC Extends USL Unbeaten Streak to Nine

Reno 1868 FC emphatically added to its undefeated streak Saturday night as the club pulled off a late 2-1 win over OKC Energy FC.

Reno’s fifth win of the season was thanks due in part to a late goal by midfielder Lindo Mfeka, who is the series’ all-time leading scorer (five goals).

Mfeka’s match-winner came in the 76th minute off a phenomenal assist by defender Brent Richards, who nutmegged an Energy defender in the process.

The win extended Reno’s undefeated streak to nine-straight, extending a franchise record. Reno also swept the regular season series against OKC in the process.

Saturday night looked as if it was going to be an easy one for Reno as the club got on the board in the second minute. Defender Zach Carroll recorded his first goal in a Reno kit off a Jerry van Ewijk corner kick.

But OKC started to find its rhythm midway through the first half and relished chance after chance while dominating possession. OKC finally found the back of the net in the 34th minute as Alex Dixon put one in from close range.

The goal was OKC’s sixth goal as a team this season.

But Reno would not sit back and walk away with the point. Key subs in the second half, especially with top chance creator Antoine Hoppenot proved to be too much for OKC.

Mfeka’s goal put him in a tie with forward Danny Musovski for most goals scored this season (three each).

Reno returns back home Saturday, June 9 to take on Fresno FC for the first meeting between the clubs. Kickoff for that match is slated for 7:15 p.m. with the first 1,868 fans receiving a free Dane Kelly bobblehead courtesy of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and My21 TV.

Tickets for that match can be purchased at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

Reno 1868 FC Starting XI: GK (18) James Marcinkowski, D (11) Duke Lacroix, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (6) Thomas Janjigian, D (16) Brent Richards, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (96) Luis Felipe, M (22) Jerry van Ewijk, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, M (21) Paul Marie, F (28) Mo Thiaw

Substitutes: GK (35) Kyle Ihn, D (23) Brenton Griffiths, F (99) Brian Brown, F (12) Danny Musovski, M (84) Seth Casiple, M (26) Eric Calvillo, M (29) Antoine Hoppenot

Goals: 2’ Zach Carroll - Header - Centre of the Box - Top Left Hand Corner - Assist: Jerry van Ewijk, 76’ Lindo Mfeka - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Brent Richards

Substitutions: 61’ Mo Thiaw off….Brian Brown in, 64’ Paul Marie off…Antoine Hoppenot in, 89’ Lindo Mfeka off…Seth Casiple in

OKC Energy FC Starting XI: GK (30) Matt Van Oekel, D (5) Christian Ibeagha, D (26) Coady Andrews, D (3) Kyle Hyland, D (2) Richard Dixon, M (13) Justin Chavez, M (4) Callum Ross, M (7) Philip Rasmussen, F (11) Alex Dixon, F (32) Jaime Siaj, F (12) Christian Volesky

Substitutes: GK (16) Bryan Byers, D (19) Max Gunderson, D (23) Shawn McLaws, M (14) Jose Baril, M (10) Miguel Gonzalez, F (17) Jonathan Brown, F (21) Kalif Alhassan

Goals: 34’ Hugh Alexander Dixon - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Christian Volesky - Second Assist: Kyle Hyland

Substitutions: 68’ Jaime Siaj off….68’ Kalif Alhassan on, 72’ Philip Rasmussen off…José Barril on, 83’ Justin Chavez off…Miguel González on

Reno 1868 FC Press Release