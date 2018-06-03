Car Crash Sends Two People to The Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Car Crash Sends Two People to The Hospital

A car crash on West 7th Street and North McCarran Blvd. sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night.

Crews responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m. where they found that a Honda SUV and Ford Thunderbird crashed at the intersection

Officials say that the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to Renown with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda os cooperating with the investigation,

Reno Police tells us that neither drugs nor alcohol are factors in this case.

