Police Investigate Eye Stabbing Deaths at Las Vegas Hotel - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Investigate Eye Stabbing Deaths at Las Vegas Hotel

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.
    
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the man and woman were found Friday when police arrived for a welfare check at the room at Circus Circus.
    
Each person had been stabbed multiple times. Their names were not immediately released.
    
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators had not yet determined whether it was a murder-suicide. But he said the early indication "leans toward" that possibility.
    
The newspaper said a person reported hearing an argument coming from the room the previous night.
    
Police said there is no active threat to guest safety at the hotel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.