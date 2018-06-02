Renown Offering Healthier Meals at Sporting Events

Renown Health is sponsoring healthier game-time options at local sporting events. On Saturday, Renown began teaming up with Washoe Little League to offer healthy options for parents and kids during the games held at the field.

Each week, Renown Chef Chris Wyatt will be preparing salad options and selling them throughout the week at the games.

The money made from the salad sales will be donated directly to Washoe Little League.

Here is a list of recipes for the upcoming sports seasons: