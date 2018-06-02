Renown Offering Healthier Meals at Sporting Events - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Renown Offering Healthier Meals at Sporting Events

Renown Health is sponsoring healthier game-time options at local sporting events. On Saturday, Renown began teaming up with Washoe Little League to offer healthy options for parents and kids during the games held at the field.

Each week, Renown Chef Chris Wyatt will be preparing salad options and selling them throughout the week at the games.

The money made from the salad sales will be donated directly to Washoe Little League. 

Here is a list of recipes for the upcoming sports seasons:

 2017-2018 Pack Football Recipes:

  • Asian pork wrap
  • Thai meatballs
  • Chicken quinoa bowl
  • Vegetarian chili
  • Kid’s meal: almond butter & banana sandwich, granola bar, applesauce

2017-2018 Pack Basketball Recipes:

  • Thai meatballs
  • Chicken quinoa bowl
  • Chicken caesar wrap
  • Asian pork wrap
  • Vegetarian chili
  • Kid’s meal: turkey & cheddar wrap, granola bar, applesauce

2018 Reno Aces Recipes:

  • Veggie burger
  • Turkey bacon avocado sandwich
  • Veggie sandwich
  • Caprese sandwich
  • Grilled chicken caesar salad
  • Spinach salad
  • Fruit cup

2018 Reno 1868 FC Recipes:

  • Spinach salad
  • Grilled chicken caesar salad
  • Fruit cup

