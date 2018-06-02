Douglas County Arrest Suspect After an Armed Robbery at a Market

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old man is in custody after an armed robbery took place Friday night in Northern Douglas County.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Carson Country Market located at 924 Mica. The clerk says a male adult wearing a mask waved a handgun. The suspect ran away after an unknown amount of cash was handed over to him.

After reviewing surveillance at the market, investigators were able to identify a 14-year-old male who was inside the store at the time of the robbery. They discovered that the 14-year-old was a look-out for the suspect and he was subsequently identified. DCSO later arrested the suspect.

The suspect is identified as James Tabor of Northern Douglas County. He was charged with Robbery, Child Endangerment and Ex-Felon in possession of a Firearm. He is being held on $100,000 bail. The juvenile was released to a guardian. All cash and evidence were recovered.