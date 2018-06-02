Aces Lose to Las Vegas 2-1

Aces Release

6/1/2018

Jake Buchanan took a no-hitter into the seventh inning tonight, eight outs away from history. Todd Frazier, with one out in the seventh inning, broke up Buchanan’s historic quest with a weakly-hit single into the outfield. Buchanan ended the evening with 6.1 IP, three hits, and two earned runs. The two Las Vegas runs in the seventh inning were enough to capture the 2-1 victory. Offensively, the Aces were led by Rey Fuentes who finished 1-for-4 with a solo-home run to lead off the game. Fuentes became the second Aces player this season to hit a lead-off home run – Ildemaro Vargas (5/18 @ Albuquerque).

Fuentes’ solo-shot looked promising as Buchanan recorded eight strikeouts through 6.1 innings. After Frazier singled, Dominic Smith doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Phillip Evans followed with a single to first baseman Christian Walker, but Walker's throw to first base flew over Buchanan’s head to score both runners. Joey Krehbiel came on with Evans and got out of the inning unscathed. Unfortunately for Reno, the bats went silent and the Aces lost their 32nd game of the season.

Top Performers - Reno

• Jake Buchanan (6.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K)

• Rey Fuentes (1-for-4, HR)

• Christian Walker (1-for-3, BB)

Top Performers – Las Vegas

• Dominic Smith (1-for-4, R)

• Cody Martin (5.0 IP, 5 H, 8 K)

• Todd Frazier (1-for-3, R)

Notes & Information

Let’s Get it started: Rey Fuentes’ lead-off home run was the second Aces lead-off jack of the season. Ildemaro Vargas has also gotten a game started with a ball over the wall (May 18th in Albuquerque). Last year, Vargas was the only player for Reno with a lead-off home run on August 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fuentes has two home runs this season and 40 in his professional career.

Get out and Vote: Help send your favorite Aces to the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio. Online voting is now open! Vote for our hometown heroes today by visiting milb.com/ballot, or using the MiLB First Pitch app on Android, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch devices. Every vote counts! Last season, Christian Walker, Ildemaro Vargas and Jimmie Sherfy represented the Aces in the Triple-A All-Star game in Tacoma, Washington.