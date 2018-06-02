The Virginia City Community Chest project is complete after 20 years.

The new community center has new computers, a room for performances and a library, making it a one-stop shop for residents.

Community Chest is a non-profit that provides a diverse range of services including counseling, family advocacy, youth enrichment programs, and employment placement assistance.

"Doctors appointments, as well as a mental health appointment if they need to," Erik Schoen, the Executive Director, said. "They can check out a book, they can enroll their kids in our programs."

Schoen said it's beneficial to the small town because now the services some had to go into Reno or Sparks for, are now available in their home town.