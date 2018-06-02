Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games Comes To Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games Comes To Reno

The Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games had their opening ceremony on Friday at Reno High School's Foster Field.

More than 300 athletes and coaches from across the state came down to compete in track and field, swimming and boccee this weekend.

Children and adults with developmental disabilities will compete for medals and to share the gifts of teamwork, friendship and inclusion.

People came from various parts of the state, including Carson City, Douglas, Elko, Fallon, Fernley, Henderson, Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, South Lake Tahoe, Washoe and Winnemucca.

Here is a schedule of the events:

Saturday, June 2
Track & Field Events
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Reno High School’s Foster Field
395 Booth St.
Reno, NV 89509

Bocce Events
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Reno High School’s Foster Field
395 Booth St.
Reno, NV 89509

Swimming Events
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lombardi Recreation Center
101 S. Stadium Way
Reno, NV 89512

Healthy Athletes Pavilion
Noon – 4:30 p.m.
1300 Foster Dr.
Reno, NV 89509

For more information, visit www.sonv.org.

