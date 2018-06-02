Heart Of Rock Event At Rancharrah Hosted By American Heart Association

The American Heart Association hosted their Heart Of Rock event at Rancharrah on Friday.

The 31-year-old spring fundraiser included live dueling bands, local celebrity singers and music themed food and drink stations.

The event benefits the organization's mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Heart Of Rock will also honor Wolf Pack Coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman.

Co-chairs of the event are John Sande IV and Paul J. Klein.

“Heart disease and stroke are two of the leading causes of death in northern Nevada. The goal of this event is to raise funds for research and education and celebrate the tremendous efforts by volunteers and supporters,” said Klein.

For more information about the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.