Minden Hosts Vietnam Moving Wall

The Moving Wall is set up and on display in Minden. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans and civilians attended the opening ceremony at the Eastside Memorial Park, Friday morning.

"It tells us that people do remember and that people, at long last, appreciate the sacrifice that was made," Bill Conklin, Vietnam Navy veteran said.

The Moving Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Millions of people view the permanent wall each year but The Moving Wall brings the memorial to them.

"We wanted to make sure that we recognize our fallen heroes and allow for our Vietnam vets but also to educate the rest of the public," Nadia Shahin, Chairman of the event said.

More than 58,000 died or were missing in action during the Vietnam War. Their names are etched in the memorial. Many people traced the names of loved ones who did not make it back home.

"It brings back individual memories of people you knew, people who have gone before us," Conklin said. "In the submarine service, we say those people are on eternal patrol."

Bob Larson is a Marine Corps Cold War veteran. He found Peter Comacho's name who was one of his in-laws.

"I knew his brother and also I know his granddaughter and his nephew and so I wanted to get a tracing for them," Larson said.

Larson says The Moving Wall is a great way for people to pay their respects to the fallen heroes of Vietnam, saying it brings back a lot of emotions.

"There are other people that I've talked with that couldn't come because it was just too emotional...veterans," Larson said.

During the Vietnam War, Deborah Woodall bought a bracelet. It had the name of Edward Rykoskey, a young man from Pennsylvania who was serving in Vietnam. This year, she found out that he never made it home and that his remains were never recovered. While she did not know Rykoskey she thought it was important to get a tracing of his name.

"I would hope to get this bracelet to his family, so they can see that he was not forgotten. Never forgotten," Woodall said.

The opening ceremony included speeches, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps. A group that included Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto read the names of the 149 Nevadans killed in the Vietnam War, along with several men from the Lake Tahoe and Coleville areas of California.

The Moving Wall will stay in Minden until Monday. Its next stop is in Bloomington, California.