DMV: California Man Arrested Was Awaiting Trial on Lewdness Charges

The DMV has released additional details about a man who was arrested earlier this month at the DMV for trying to get a fake ID card.

Authorities say on June 1st, 71-year-old Joseph Eugene Davis of Santa Clara County, went to the Reno DMV with both a Social Security card and California birth certificate in the name of another person. The DMV says a technician discovered the problem and alerted the DMV's Compliance Enforcement Officers.

Once detained, DMV investigators and California law enforcement confirmed that Davis was out on bond awaiting trial for multiple counts of lewd acts on a minor, after sexually assaulting a young girl. As part of his bail order, he was not allowed to leave Santa Clara County.

Nevada DMV investigators booked Davis into the Washoe County Jail where he will await extradition to California to face revocation of his bond and other charges.