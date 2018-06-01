Morgan Hill Man Arrested At DMV For Attempting To Get A Fake ID - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Morgan Hill Man Arrested At DMV For Attempting To Get A Fake ID

Courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A man previously charged with child molestation was arrested at the DMV in Reno.

Joseph Davis, 71, was arrested by the Compliance Enforcement Division on Friday and charged after trying to get a fake ID.

Davis was arrested in 2016 by Morgan Hill Police on reports that he had sexually assaulted a female minor near Saint Marks Avenue in California. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

