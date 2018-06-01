Wooster Graduates Visit Vaughn Middle School - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wooster Graduates Visit Vaughn Middle School

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District reports that around 350 Wooster High School graduates visited Vaughn Middle School Friday morning.

The students went down to give middle schoolers high-fives before heading to other elementary schools in the area.

WCSD said it was to help younger students feel inspired to move on to high school, earn their diplomas and plan for their futures.

The graduates dressed in their caps and gowns for the event.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.