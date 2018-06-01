Get a Bird's-Eye View of Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Balloons has been in business for over two decades, giving thousands of passengers a unique view over Lake Tahoe, but that isn't the only thing that makes this hot air balloon ride special.

Lake Tahoe Balloons is the only balloon ride operation in the world where the entire ballooning process begins and ends on the deck of a boat. "It takes all of the bad variables out of landing, no power lines, no angry landowners, it's a soft landing," explains Sheldon Grauberger, a pilot with the business.

The boat has two floors, the bottom deck is for relaxing while the upper deck is where the magic happens. "It is basically a runway on the upper deck. We have those arms that cradle the balloon," says Greg Collard, Captain for Lake Tahoe Balloons.

Once the balloon is off the boat the crews pay attention to wind direction and try to beat the balloon to its landing destination. Neither balloon or boat stop at any time, even when it is landing. "The balloon comes down and we match speeds with it we are always going about one mile an hour," explains Collard.

The reason why Lake Tahoe Balloons is only place in the world to do this is because of Tahoe's unique weather. "Most places in the world you would fly off in the trees and never come back but the way that the wind is here it throws us to the center of the lake," says Grauberger.

To schedule your balloon ride you can visit: https://laketahoeballoons.com/index.php