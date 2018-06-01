Authorities Arrest Suspected Douglas County Home Burglar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Arrest Suspected Douglas County Home Burglar

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have a man in custody suspected of burglarizing a home.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Taylor Peart of Carson City on an unrelated warrant after getting a tip Friday morning.

They say he burglarized a home near Cherokee and Bucks Road in northern Douglas County Thursday morning. 

Deputies say Peart was identified by a surveillance system at the victim’s home. 

They say when the resident got home, Peart ran away. The homeowner followed, but lost sight of him near Cherokee & Bucks. 

DCSO Patrol deputies, Investigators, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and Washoe Tribal Police all searched for Peart, until the search was called off for him, about 1 p.m. Thursday.

