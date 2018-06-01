Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive Next Month in Reno

Our annual ‘Give 2 Live’ blood drive is coming up next month.

On July 10th and 11th we'll taking donations at the Atlantis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the first year the blood drive is scheduled for two days.

It's important to note there is a different link for each day, so be sure to click the right one.

July 10: https://bit.ly/2J8L4e8

July 11: https://bit.ly/2J0pFYM

One pint of blood can save up to three lives!

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old with a signed United Blood Services parental consent form, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger.