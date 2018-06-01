Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive Next Month in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive Next Month in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Our annual ‘Give 2 Live’ blood drive is coming up next month. 

On July 10th and 11th we'll taking donations at the Atlantis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the first year the blood drive is scheduled for two days.

It's important to note there is a different link for each day, so be sure to click the right one.

July 10: https://bit.ly/2J8L4e8

July 11: https://bit.ly/2J0pFYM

One pint of blood can save up to three lives! 

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old with a signed United Blood Services parental consent form, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.