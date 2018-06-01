Digital License Plates Hitting Streets of California

California is the first state to begin selling digital license plates - through a handful of auto dealerships.

"It kind of goes with the color of the truck and everything so I went with this."

Auto enthusiast Tommy Rezai is one of the first testers of the ‘R-Plate’ – a digital license plate that aims to connect in today’s high-tech world.

"I'm an early adopter with a lot of things and I thought ‘hey, why not? Let's give this a shot.’ I thought it was cool."

Reviver Auto CEO Neville Boston says his invention can display urgent messages, like if the car is stolen, or share details of an AMBER Alert. And no more trips to the DMV! "Simplifying registration. That's what we were looking to do… just simplify the registration process."

Companies and agencies managing large fleets may be willing to pay for the convenience.

The device costs nearly $700 with $7 monthly fee.

Sacramento and the Arizona Department of Transportation are testing the plates on some of its vehicles.

Boston says the company has already pre-sold 10,000 plates in California under a two-year pilot program.

Right now, it's also legal in Florida, Texas, and Arizona with more states on the horizon.

"We're going to have a pilot in Nevada and Pennsylvania and Maryland."

Drivers are alerted if someone tries to steal the two-pound device. A built-in GPS keeps tabs on its location.

Through an app users can add their own DMV-approved backgrounds or add customized messages - and pay tolls and parking.

Eventually, ads may even be allowed when the car is stopped.

"It's something unique that's a conversation starter," says Rezai.

The company says the plates are also being tested in Dubai. Some critics have raised privacy concerns but the company says all tracking information is stored on the plate and only the user can turn it on.

