White House Announces Singapore Venue for U.S.-North Korea Summi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

White House Announces Singapore Venue for U.S.-North Korea Summit

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. and North Korea have settled on a venue for the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House says.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Twitter that Trump and Kim will meet for the first time at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12. Five locations were being considered for the summit.

Last week, Trump met with most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton.

Trump had called off the summit last week, a move a White House official attributed to North Korea's "trail of broken promises." 

During a live announcement last Friday, President Trump said that he no longer wishes to use the term "maximum pressure," which is how the administration has been describing the U.S. approach to North Korea. He doesn't plan to introduce new sanctions. One day, Trump said, he hopes he can get rid of sanctions squeezing North Korea's economy. 

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

