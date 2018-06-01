Attorney General Sessions to Address School Resource Officers in Reno

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak at the National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Reno later this month. The event is not open to the public.

Sessions’ presentation will kick off the week-long event, starting June 25th at the Peppermill Casino Resort Spa.

“We are thrilled to host the nation’s top law enforcement official at our conference,” said NASRO executive director Mo Canady. “We also appreciate Attorney General Sessions’ willingness to demonstrate, by his appearance, the importance of the roles that carefully selected, specially trained school resource officers play in keeping the nation’s schools safe.”

Last year, more than 900 people attended the annual NASRO school safety conference.

The conference provides education and networking opportunities to SROs and other law enforcement officers, as well as school security and safety officials, school board members and administrators.

Sessions was sworn in as the 84th Attorney General of the United States on February 9, 2017. Prior to becoming Attorney General, Sessions served as a United States Senator for Alabama since 1996.