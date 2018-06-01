Hot Streak Cools, But Nevada Casinos Still Win $954 Million

A three-month hot streak cooled, but the $954 million that Nevada casinos earned from gamblers in April beat the year-to-year figure by nearly 7.6%.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that statewide figure was below $1 billion for the first time since January.

But for fiscal year beginning last July, so-called "gaming win" is up 2.9%.

The state reaped almost $53.4 million in fees based on revenues generated in April. That was a solid 20% increase from the same period in 2017.

The Las Vegas Strip casinos saw winnings increase almost 5.1% from April 2017, to $499.5 million. That was more than half the statewide total.

Downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder Highway casinos reported double-digit increases, along with South Lake Tahoe.

