Hot Streak Cools, But Nevada Casinos Still Win $954 Million - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hot Streak Cools, But Nevada Casinos Still Win $954 Million

Posted: Updated:

A three-month hot streak cooled, but the $954 million that Nevada casinos earned from gamblers in April beat the year-to-year figure by nearly 7.6%.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that statewide figure was below $1 billion for the first time since January.

But for fiscal year beginning last July, so-called "gaming win" is up 2.9%.

The state reaped almost $53.4 million in fees based on revenues generated in April. That was a solid 20% increase from the same period in 2017.

The Las Vegas Strip casinos saw winnings increase almost 5.1% from April 2017, to $499.5 million. That was more than half the statewide total.

Downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder Highway casinos reported double-digit increases, along with South Lake Tahoe.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.