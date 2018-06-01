Aces Thump 51's 20-3

Aces Release

The Reno Aces blew out the Las Vegas 51’s on Thursday night, exploding for a season-high 20 runs on 21 hits. Every Aces player in the starting lineup except for pitcher, Bradin Hagens, recorded a hit and six players finished with three hits. Hagens threw 5.2 innings, allowed just three hits and allowed two runs to record his second win of the season. Michael Dimock finished the slaughter, allowing one run in 3.1 innings of relief. The win brings the Aces to a record of 24-31 in 2018.

Reno scored in all but one inning tonight, plating multiple runs in the first, second, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. The scoring output came just two runs shy of a franchise record, tied last season on May 4 against the Salt Lake Bees. D-backs’ number 19 prospect Kevin Cron finished 3-for-6 and set a career-best with six RBI. Catcher Anthony Recker drove in four and newcomer Tyler Ladendorf went 3-for-6 with three RBI in his first game with Reno. The lone bright spot for Las Vegas came in the 6th inning with former Aces outfielder Zach Borenstein connecting on a Dimock fastball for his 10th home run of the season. Reno will face Las Vegas three more times this homestand before heading to Nashville for a three-game set.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (3-for-6, HR, 6 RBI)

• Tyler Ladendorf (3-for-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI)

• Anthony Recker (3-for-4, 3 R, 4 RBI)

Top Performers – Salt Lake

• Zach Borenstein (1-for-3, HR)

• Matt den Dekker (1-for-3, R)

• Todd Frazier (1-for-3, RBI)

Notes & Information

Runs, More Runs: The Aces 20 runs tonight were the most scored by the Reno franchise in over 392 days. Outfielder Cesar Puello scored five runs in tonight’s victory to tie Ed Rogers (6/5/09) with the most runs scored by a player in a single game. Puello went 2-for-5 with two walks and reached on an error.

Big RBI Guy: With six RBI, Kevin Cron set a career-high thanks to a three-run home run and two doubles. His previous career-high was five, which he has done three times. The last time Cron had five RBI in a single contest was on July 15, 2016 at Chattanooga (AA).