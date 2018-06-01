Washoe County Deputies at Manogue High After Possible Threat Rep - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies at Manogue High After Possible Threat Reported

Several Washoe County Deputies were at Bishop Manogue High School Friday after a possible threat was reported the night before. 

Deputies tell us the Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the possible threat on Snapchat, but have not been able to see the specific post yet. Despite that, deputies responded and also contacted the school which then told staff and parents. 

At the time of this writing, classes have gone as normal, and authorities say there’s no evidence of a credible threat. Officers will remain on campus throughout the day and next week as well.

A statement from the Catholic school mentioning the possible threat was posted to social media. 

In the statement, it reads "This evening the Bishop Manogue Administration was notified by local law enforcement of a potential threat to Bishop Manogue delivered via social media. The threat is allegedly for tomorrow, Friday, June 1, 2018." 

Bri Thoreson, the principal of Bishop Manogue, issued a statement on Friday afternoon:

“It is our hope that this threat was not genuine, but in this day and age, we take any and every threat very seriously. We will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to determine the source of this threat and will pursue full legal and- if it is a student- disciplinary action up to and including expulsion. The most important support anyone can provide the school right now is communication. We must encourage our kids not to ignore these types of conversations or social media posts, and to report any suspicious activity or content. We understand that this is an emotionally charged situation and we are fully committed to ensuring the safety of our campus. Communication is key.”

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.