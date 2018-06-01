Celebrating Craft Beer in Northern Nevada

Two Northern Nevada Breweries won medals in this years World Beer Cup -- Revision Brewing Company and Great Basin Brewing Company. Great Basin is Nevada's oldest brewery.

"I think beer has changed the world for the better and it turns better on its axis with beer," said Great Basin Owner and Brewmaster Tom Young. "So it's time celebrate those wins."

They're celebrating 25 years of craft brews.

"Last year I think we brewed more than 40 different beers," Young said. "Great Basin has brewed more than 100 and for our 25th anniversary year we're releasing a beer called 'Nevada Strong.' We will continue to do fun collaborations and make beer to celebrate our anniversary."

When it comes to rules for the industry, Great Basin paved the way.

"We had to pass state laws to allow this business in the state," Young said. "And we're still struggling with a lot of state laws but were making some big progress."

But there are still obstacles local breweries are facing. Matt Johnson is the co-founder of Imbib Custom Brews and President of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association.

"One of the things we really need is a self-distribution option," Johnson said. "We have some really interesting laws in this state that prohibit us from being able to sell to the bar across the street and its really hard for us to get a distributor to sell to the bar across the street."

The Association was formed to help get legislation passed, support startup efforts and celebrate the culture of craft beer here in Nevada. It's a sector that continues to grow.

"There is room for everybody," Johnson said. "If you really look at the demographics of other beer towns, we have room for growth as long as we continue to think about quality - and that's another piece of the Craft Brewers Association is trying to be sure everything being put out there is high quality so people want to come to these places to drink good beer."

It's a close-knit community.

"It's a lot of fun; I think every brewery tries to find its own niche," Johnson said. "The breweries are very collaborative in this town."

And one that's had a loyal following since it started.

"It makes me damn proud to be a Nevadan and a brewer - what a great community!" Young said.