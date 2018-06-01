UNR School Of Medicine Holding Free Clinics In June And July - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UNR School Of Medicine Holding Free Clinics In June And July

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is putting on their Student Outreach Clinics in June and July at the UNR Med's Family Medicine Center.

Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number can receive free medical care on these dates:

General and Children's Clinics:
Saturday, June 16 – 8 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, June 26 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 
Saturday, July 7 – 8 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, July 24 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The clinics will offer the following services:

Flu shots 
Pap smears 
Pregnancy testing 
Gynecological exams 
Breast exams 
STD testing 
Mammogram referrals 
Head start physicals 
Sports physicals 
Well checks 
Sick visits  
General physicals 
Blood pressure monitoring 
X-rays 
Immunizations for all ages 
Cholesterol checks 
Blood glucose monitoring 

Dental services are not provided.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for the Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for the Tuesday clinics. No appointments are necessary.

Spanish translators will be available at all the clinics.

Licensed faculty and community physicians will be supervising the medical students and the care patients receive.

