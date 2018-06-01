UNR School Of Medicine Holding Free Clinics In June And July

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is putting on their Student Outreach Clinics in June and July at the UNR Med's Family Medicine Center.

Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number can receive free medical care on these dates:

General and Children's Clinics:

Saturday, June 16 – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 26 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 7 – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, July 24 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The clinics will offer the following services:

Flu shots

Pap smears

Pregnancy testing

Gynecological exams

Breast exams

STD testing

Mammogram referrals

Head start physicals

Sports physicals

Well checks

Sick visits

General physicals

Blood pressure monitoring

X-rays

Immunizations for all ages

Cholesterol checks

Blood glucose monitoring

Dental services are not provided.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for the Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for the Tuesday clinics. No appointments are necessary.

Spanish translators will be available at all the clinics.

Licensed faculty and community physicians will be supervising the medical students and the care patients receive.