Reno Police Chief Spearheads Gun Initiative

The Reno Police Department's Police Chief, Jason Soto, has helped spearhead a gun initiative in recent months.

They're cracking down on violent crimes involving guns and he said it's been successful so far.

"We've had a multitude of arrests, we've taken many weapons that were used in violent crimes, off the streets out of these criminals hands." Soto said.

He pushed to dedicate manpower to investigation crimes like when shots are fired, but there isn't a victim or a suspect they've identified. Soto says stopping crimes like these can help prevent more shooting where someone could get hurt.

"We're getting to it on the front end where we make an arrest prior to having a victim." Soto added.

The gun initiative involves not just the Reno Police Department, but also the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the District Attorney's Office.