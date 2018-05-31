RTC Reduces Bus Pass Costs, Extends To Veterans And Seniors

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) Board approved making bus passes more affordable for everyone this week.

They are extending reduced-fare eligibility to benefit veterans and seniors as well.

RTC is also simplifying transit-fare options to make buying bus passes easier.

“We’re proud to lower bus fares to create a more cost-effective transportation choice for seniors in our community and for the Veterans who have served our country with honor and courage,” said RTC Chair and City of Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Smith.

The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College students will also benefit from the lower bus pass prices.

Veterans will be eligible for reduced transit fares and the age for reduced senior fares will decreased from age 65 to 60 to allow more people to qualify.

Here's a list of the transit pricing per RTC:

The 24-Hour Pass will change to a Day Pass. Prices will be reduced from $5.00 to $3.00 (regular cost) and $2.50 to $1.50 (reduced cost). Transfers will be eliminated. Day Passes will expire at midnight of the same day of activation.

The 7-Day Pass price will be reduced from $19.50 to $14.50 (regular cost) and $9.75 to $6.00 (reduced cost).

The 31-Day Disabled Pass price will be $32.50.

Veterans will qualify for the reduced-fare rate offered to seniors, youth and individuals with disabilities.

The price of student Wolf Pass and TMCC bus passes will decrease from $230 to $147 annually, or $73.50 for a six-month pass

The price of a single trip for individuals with disabilities will decrease from $1.00 to $0.75. The price of a single trip for an ACCESS ID holder will change from $0.50 to $0.75.

“The new fare structure will ensure the availability of affordable public transportation to everyone, provide fare equity among public transportation services and passenger categories, and provide a strong incentive for transit use to help reduce region-wide traffic congestion, air pollution and fuel consumption,” said Lee Gibson, RTC Executive Director. “Overall this will help to increase transit ridership.”

The fare chances are expected to go into effect on September 4.