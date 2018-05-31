JCPenney Summer Blood Drive With United Blood Services Comes To Meadowood Mall

The JCPenney Summer Blood Drive is here in partnership with United Blood Services on Saturday at the Meadowood Mall.

Participants can enjoy live music, limited-edition T-shirts and can enter to win prizes while at the event.

UBS needs 12,000 donations this summer to meet patient needs throughout Northern Nevada, since blood demands are higher during the summer months.

The summer is a challenging time due to high schools and colleges on summer break, regular donors being unavailable for vacation and travel deferrals.

Attendees can enter to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle provided by Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at BloodHero.com, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must bring a photo ID.