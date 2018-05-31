Eddy House Hosts Devante's Gift Initiative

Eddy House will be hosted a community birthday party for one of their youth who passed away last year.

The House, which takes in homeless, runaway, foster and other at-risk youth aging from 12-24, threw the event at their location on 423 East 6th Street on Thursday.

The northern Nevada community was invited for tours of the facility, birthday cake and a press conference.

Devante's Gift was inspired by one of the Eddy House clients that passed away in 2017 to heart failure.

Devante, 22, was staying in a weekly hotel when he caught a bacterial infection the moved to his heart.

Devante had enrolled at Truckee Meadows Community College in child development and he had been working closely with Eddy House to set goals for his independence.

"Devante was instrumental in creating the family culture at Eddy House, offering suggestions on programming and speaking openly and honestly about life on the streets and the specific needs of homeless youth." said Michele Gehr, Executive Director of Eddy House.

The money raised in the initiative will go toward much-needed funding for expansions of Eddy House and creating a 24-hour crisis center. The goal is for 1000 community members to pledge a gift of $1000 over the course of a year, which can be done in a one-time donation or in increments at $83.33 per month.

For more information, visit their website at www.eddyhouse.org.