Humboldt Woman Arrested In Connection With Infant Death

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman has been charged in the case of a deceased infant.

Patience Marie Frazier, 26, was arrested and charged with taking drugs to terminate pregnancy (manslaughter) and concealing birth.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office received information on a deceased infant that might have been buried on a local property during the week of May 24.

After an investigation and servicing a search warrant, they discovered the remains of a baby in a shallow grave on Frazier's property.

Frazier is alleged to be the infant's mother and was arrested soon after.

No further details on the infant's death are being released at this time.

The remains were transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and forensic examination.

A preliminary examination indicated that the baby was developed between 28 and 32 weeks in the gestation period.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is reminding mothers experiencing distress or hardships during their pregnancies that there are legal options and assistance available. They are encouraging mothers to reach out to community resources through the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services at (775) 684-4400.