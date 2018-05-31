Pilot Program Trains SNAP Recipients

The Nevada System of Higher Education is hoping a new program will help the state's working poor find higher paying jobs. It started pilot program at Western Nevada College in January. The 16-week course trains people on food stamps, or SNAP, skills needed for entry-level jobs in advanced manufacturing.

"If we can train individuals in a fairly short period of time to be able to fill these entry level positions and excel and move up the career ladder themselves, that's a great investment for us," Frank Woodbeck, Executive Director of NSHE Workforce Development said.

"Our goal is to ultimately get them into higher earning wages and ultimately not have them need to rely on SNAP for assistance anymore," Nate Mackinnon, Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges said.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development is funding the program. 20 students participated in WNC's pilot program with a total cost of $40,000. The program is expanding to Truckee Meadows Community College for Phase 2. 100 students are expected with a price tag of $200,000. Woodbeck says the investment pays for itself because it reduces the number of SNAP recipients.

"If you can get someone from public assistance to a well-paying job that has full benefits, that's a pretty big swing," Woodbeck said.

440,000 Nevadans rely on SNAP. Some are unemployed and some are underemployed. As Nevada's economy becomes more diverse, the demand for skilled labor in advanced manufacturing increases. That is why TMCC and other community colleges are creating new programs.

"That's the tricky part," Karin Hilgersom, President of TMCC said. "Figuring out ways to make sure that those in our community who are underemployed or unemployed and they want to work, that they know what their options are."

Hilgersom says the new economy forced educators to think outside the box, transitioning from a traditional classroom environment to a one-on-one, hands-on form of instruction. TMCC had 300 students enrolled in its advanced manufacturing program last year. That has quadrupled to 1,200 students this year.

"The good news is we're starting to meet the demand but there's still more demand," Hilgersom said.

Woodbeck says the SNAP pilot program helps fill that demand, allowing companies to tap into a homegrown workforce.

"We don't want to have to import people from our surrounding states to fill jobs that Nevadans can fill," Woodbeck said.

People can qualify for the grant as long as they have a high school diploma and rely on SNAP. Of the 20 students in the pilot program, 13 are on course to get into their careers. Seven of those are excelling to the point that they could continue their education and get advanced certificates. Either way, Woodbeck says the program can transform lives.

"It could go as far as really impacting a generation," Woodbeck said. "You know, just someone on a different course can impact their siblings, it could impact their children, etc."

Woodbeck says he wants to expand the program in some form to its other two community colleges at Great Basin College and College of Southern Nevada by this fall or winter.