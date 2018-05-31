Senator Dean Heller to Attend Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Moving - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senator Dean Heller to Attend Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Moving Wall

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Senator Dean Heller will be attending the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Moving Wall in Minden on Friday.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and during the ceremony Senator Heller will recognize fallen heroes who served in Vietnam.

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

It's been moving around the country since 1984 and provides a remembrance site for people who want to honor veterans who lost their lives or went missing in Vietnam.

The event is sponsored by the Eastside Memorial Park.

